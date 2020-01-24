Smith Jr., Grambling St. visit Jackson St.

Grambling State (9-10, 3-3) vs. Jackson State (5-14, 2-4)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ivy Smith Jr. and Grambling State will take on Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State. The senior Smith is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Jarrett, a junior, has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jarrett is averaging 18.2 points to lead the way for Jackson State. Roland Griffin is also a primary contributor, producing 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Grambling State has been led by Smith, who is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: Jackson State has allowed just 67.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.5 per game the team allowed in non-conference play.SOLID SMITH JR.: Smith has connected on 24.1 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-11 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 5-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grambling State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Tigers are 3-10 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 73.7 points per game.