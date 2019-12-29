Smith, Columbia host Albany

Albany (6-8) vs. Columbia (4-9)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Healy and Albany will face Mike Smith and Columbia. The junior Healy has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Smith, a senior, is averaging 21.8 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Smith has put up 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Lions. Complementing Smith is Randy Brumant, who is maintaining an average of 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Great Danes have been led by Healy, who is averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ahmad Clark has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Great Danes are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 6-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Lions are 0-8 when allowing 65 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 65.

TWO STREAKS: Albany has dropped its last six road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 72.8 points during those contests. Columbia has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 12.8 times per game this season.