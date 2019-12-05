SLU takes on Southern-New Orleans

Southern-New Orleans vs. Southeastern Louisiana (2-6)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southeastern Louisiana Lions are set to battle the Knights of NAIA school Southern-New Orleans. Southeastern Louisiana lost 98-81 to Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Ty Brewer has averaged 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds this year for Southeastern Louisiana. Von Julien is also a key facilitator, with 9.1 points and 4.8 assists per game.MIGHTY MARK: Southern-New Orleans’ Chris Mark has attempted seven 3-pointers this season, hitting 57.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana went 2-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Lions offense scored 57 points per matchup in those 11 games.