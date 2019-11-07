SIUE squares up against Iowa

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-0) vs. Iowa (0-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville visits Iowa in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville won 61-52 at home against Quincy on Tuesday. Iowa went 23-12 last year and finished sixth in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.5 points per game last year. The Hawkeyes offense scored 84.8 points per matchup on their way to a 12-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville went 2-8 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.