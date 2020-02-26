SIUE seeks revenge on UTM

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-22, 4-12) vs. UT Martin (8-19, 4-12)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville seeks revenge on UT Martin after dropping the first matchup in Edwardsville. The teams last went at it on Jan. 25, when the Skyhawks shot 47.3 percent from the field and went 11 for 26 from 3-point territory on the way to a 79-76 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 39.4 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-11 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 8-8 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cougars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Skyhawks. UT Martin has 45 assists on 81 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 36 of 64 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin has averaged only 67.2 points per game over its last five games. The Skyhawks are giving up 75.6 points per game over that span.