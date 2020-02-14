SIUE looks to sweep Southeast Mo.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (7-19, 4-9) vs. Southeast Missouri (6-20, 2-11)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri seeks revenge on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville after dropping the first matchup in Edwardsville. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when the Cougars shot 51.5 percent from the field while limiting Southeast Missouri’s shooters to just 40 percent en route to an 84-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alex Caldwell has accounted for 45 percent of all Southeast Missouri field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-14 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 6-6 when it scores at least 66.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Redhawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Southeast Missouri has 45 assists on 76 field goals (59.2 percent) over its past three matchups while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s offense has turned the ball over 14 times per game this year, but is averaging 17.3 turnovers over its last three games.