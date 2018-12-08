SIU-Edwardsville holds off Harris Stowe 92-87

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Jackson set career highs with 11 rebounds and 28 points, including a go-ahead jumper late, and SIU Edwardsville held off NAIA-member Harris Stowe 92-87 on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Tyresse Williford set career highs with 25 points, nine boards and 14 of 16 free throws for the Cougars (2-5), who were outshot by the Hornets 52 percent to 43 percent, but made 36 of 42 from the line. Daniel Kinchen scored 12 points.

Trailing 41-33 at halftime, the Hornets rallied and Christian Wimbley’s free throw tied it at 54 with 13:53 left to play. The lead went back and forth until Jackson broke an 80-all tie by scoring six straight for an 86-80 lead with 1:04 left. Nate Ringmaiden’s layup with 11 seconds to go made it a four-point game, but the Cougars sealed it with three free throws from there.

Ringmaiden scored 28 points with five 3-pointers, Deandre Clark added 15 points, Wimbley had 14 and Bouie and Duane Clark 11 apiece for the Hornets.