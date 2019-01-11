Simonds leads Georgia State over Louisiana-Lafayette 89-76

ATLANTA (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds had 21 points as Georgia State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 89-76 on Thursday night.

Jeff Thomas had 17 points and five steals for Georgia State (12-4, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Malik Benlevi added 15 points and nine rebounds. Devin Mitchell had 13 points for the home team.

Jakeenan Gant had 36 points and 11 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-6, 1-2). Justin Miller added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jerekius Davis had 11 points.

It was Gant’s second straight 30-point game. He had a career-high 45 against Little Rock on Saturday.