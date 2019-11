Simms, Hyland lead VCU past Jacksonville State 93-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mike’L Simms had 13 points to lead six VCU players in double figures as the Rams romped past Jacksonville State 93-65 on Sunday.

Nah’Shon Hyland added 12 points for the Rams (4-0). Issac Vann chipped in 11, while Vince Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva and Marcus Evans had 10 each.

De’Torrion Ware had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (1-2). Derek St. Hilaire added 13 points. Jacara Cross had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Rams, who beat No. 23 LSU on Wednesday, are just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. They came in forcing an average of 21 turnovers and registered exactly that number against the Gamecocks. VCU shot 58 percent, including 42 percent from the arc (11 of 26).

VCU, which has won 15 straight home games, will pursue its fifth consecutive win to start the season on Saturday when the team hosts Florida Gulf Coast. Jacksonville State faces Purdue on the road on Saturday.