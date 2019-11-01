Siena welcomes American in 2019-20 season opener

American (0-0) vs. Siena (0-0)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts American in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. American went 15-15 last year and finished fourth in the Patriot League, while Siena ended up 17-16 and finished fourth in the MAAC.

DID YOU KNOW: American went 6-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Eagles gave up 66.5 points per game while scoring 71.3 per matchup. Siena went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 65.2 points and giving up 71.2 per game in the process.