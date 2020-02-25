Siena looks to extend streak vs Quinnipiac

Siena (15-10, 11-5) vs. Quinnipiac (12-14, 7-9)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its sixth straight conference win against Quinnipiac. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2. Quinnipiac lost 89-78 to Monmouth in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Siena’s Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Elijah Burns have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 71 percent of all Saints points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pickett has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. Pickett has 32 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Quinnipiac is 0-8 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 12-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Saints have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Quinnipiac has 31 assists on 71 field goals (43.7 percent) across its past three outings while Siena has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.