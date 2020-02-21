Siena looks to extend streak vs Fairfield

Siena (14-10, 10-5) vs. Fairfield (10-15, 6-8)

Webster Bank Arena at Harbor Yard, Bridgeport, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its fifth straight conference win against Fairfield. Siena’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2. Fairfield lost 61-44 at St. Peter’s on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Siena’s Jalen Pickett, Manny Camper and Elijah Burns have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 66 percent of all Saints points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fairfield is 0-11 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 10-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Siena is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Saints are 8-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 72.6 points per game.