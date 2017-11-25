Siena beats Hofstra 85-76 for first win of season (Nov 25, 2017)
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Prince Oduro and Nico Clareth scored 17 points apiece, Roman Penn added 14 with 11 assists in his debut, and Siena beat Hofstra 85-76 on Saturday for its first win of the season.
Penn became the first Saints player to record 10 or more assists in a game since Marquis Wright had 10 at St. Bonaventure on Dec. 22, 2015.
Christian Bentley scored 11 points, Khalil Richard added 10, and Siena (1-4) set season highs with 10 of 17 3-pointers and 22 assists and shot 59 percent from both the floor and from 3-point range.
Justin Wright-Foreman hit back-to-back 3s and Hofstra closed to 58-55 at 9:41 in the second half, but Oduro stepped up down the stretch and the Saints led 74-62 on his second of two dunks with 3:13 to play. Bentley’s layup put Siena up by 10 with 1:07 left and the Saints held on.
Clareth’s 3 put Siena up for good, 8-5, and the Saints led by as many as eight before taking a 38-33 halftime lead behind his 12 points after shooting 57.7 percent to Hofstra’s 37.5 percent.
Wright-Foreman scored 25 points, Rokas Gustys added 18 with 15 rebounds, including the 1,000th of his career, and Eli Pemberton had 11 points for Hofstra (3-3).