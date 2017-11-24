Sibley ignites Furman in 2nd half, Paladins roll, 78-64 (Nov 24, 2017)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Devin Sibley opened the second half with a pair of free throws, a 3-pointer, a steal and dunk and another 3, Furman scored the first 11 points after halftime, stretched a five-point lead to 29 and held off New Hampshire, 78-64 in Friday’s opener of the PK80 tournament at Nashville.

Sibley, with nine rebounds and three assists, also dished a no-look pass to Matt Rafferty during the Paladins 32-8 breakaway run through the second half. Rafferty and Daniel Fowler scored 11 points each for the Paladins (3-2), Jordan Lyons added 12. Furman led by as many as 29 points before New Hampshire put together a 19-4 run over nearly seven minutes to reach the final margin.

Tanner Leissner led the Wildcats with 21 points, Elijah Jordan added 13. Iba Camara, with five rebounds, ended a streak of three straight games with double-digit rebounds – including games against Power Five foes Texas and Florida.

New Hampshire (1-4) has racked up 5,961 air miles and another 280 by bus to reach the sprawling PH80 tournament’s regional sites.