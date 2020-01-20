Sibande, Miami host Akron

Akron (14-4, 4-1) vs. Miami (8-10, 1-4)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Loren Cristian Jackson and Akron will take on Nike Sibande and Miami. The senior Jackson has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.4 over his last five games. Sibande, a junior, is averaging 16 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Akron has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jackson, Xeyrius Williams, Tyler Cheese, Channel Banks and Deng Riak have collectively accounted for 82 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 91 percent of all Zips points over the last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The RedHawks have scored 75 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 71.4 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has accounted for 47 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Miami is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 67 or fewer points, and 2-10 when opponents exceed 67 points. Akron is 14-0 when holding opponents to 79 points or fewer, and 0-4 on the year when teams score any more than 79.

STREAK SCORING: Akron has won its last three road games, scoring 75.3 points, while allowing 55.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron as a team has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.