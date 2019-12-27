SHSU puts streak on line vs Rice

Sam Houston State (8-4) vs. Rice (8-4)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it takes on Rice. Sam Houston State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Rice is coming off a 103-70 win over St. Thomas (TX) on Dec. 19.

SUPER SENIORS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kai Mitchell, Zach Nutall, Chad Bowie and RJ Smith have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Bearkats points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Drew Peterson has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bearkats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Owls. Rice has 59 assists on 91 field goals (64.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Sam Houston State has assists on 68 of 93 field goals (73.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State offense has scored 82.2 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 14th among Division I teams. The Rice defense has allowed 73.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 217th overall).