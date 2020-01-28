SHSU looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-12, 5-5) vs. Sam Houston State (14-6, 7-2)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. In its last five wins against the Islanders, Sam Houston State has won by an average of 14 points. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 79-76 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors. Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Islanders points over the team’s last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bearkats have scored 81.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MYLES: M. Smith has connected on 38.8 percent of the 85 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bearkats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Islanders. Sam Houston State has an assist on 49 of 88 field goals (55.7 percent) across its past three outings while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 15th-highest rate in the country. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has turned the ball over on 25.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 351st among Division I teams).