Sherburne leads with 15 points, Retrievers top Binghamton

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Sherburne scored 15 points with nine rebounds and seven assists, leading UMBC to a 68-49 defeat of Binghamton Wednesday night, reaching three milestones during the game.

Sherburne, a graduate student, became the third UMBC player in Division I to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in a career. He set a school record by starting his 113th game.

The Retrievers (10-9, 2-2 America East) held Binghamton to 49 points — the fewest allowed in coach Ryan Odom’s 81 games.

Arkel Lamar scored 12 points and K.J. Jackson 10. The Retrievers owned the boards, 37-22, outscoring Binghamton 28-14 in the paint and scoring 18 points off 15 Bearcats turnovers.

Caleb Stewart led Binghamton (5-13, 1-2) with 16 points, 13 in the first half. Sam Sessoms added 15 points.

UMBC led 31-23 at halftime and, after an early Binghamton bucket, Lamar started a 9-0 run with a midrange jumper and a 3-pointer.