Shelton helps Northern Arizona hold off Southern Utah 75-72

Cameron Shelton scored 19 points including a pair of free throws with four seconds left as Northern Arizona held off Southern Utah 75-72 on Thursday night.

Southern Utah’s John Knight III made a layup with 15 seconds left and split a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining to pull the Thunderbirds to 73-72. Dre Marin missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Bernie Andre made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Northern Arizona (8-7, 2-4 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Brooks DeBisschop had 12 points and seven rebounds, and Shelton added six rebounds and six assists.

Article continues below ...

Cameron Oluyitan had 22 points for the Thunderbirds (10-6, 3-2). Knight added 18 points. Maizen Fausett had nine rebounds.

Northern Arizona plays Northern Colorado on the road on Saturday. Southern Utah takes on Sacramento State at home on Saturday.