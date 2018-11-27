Shayok scores 18 pts to lead Iowa St. past Omaha 82-55

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State will likely get back star forward Cameron Lard and key reserve Zoran Talley back from suspensions for their next game next Monday.

The Cyclones largely survived their absences. But the biggest question for the week ahead for coach Steve Prohm will be how to integrate Lard and Talley into a rotation that has mostly been clicking so far.

Marial Shayok scored 18 points with seven rebounds, freshman Tyrese Haliburton had a career-high 16 and Iowa State cruised past Nebraska-Omaha 82-55 on Monday night for its third straight win.

Michael Jacobson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for his first double-double with the Cyclones (6-1), who never trailed in disposing of the Mavericks.

“Those guys are set to play next week, and we’re excited to get them back,” Prohm said of Lard and Talley. “The biggest thing is for our whole team is, can we be selfless? Can we play for Iowa State, and can we play the right way?”

Iowa State showed no signs of fatigue after spending last week at the Maui Invitational, scoring the game’s first 11 points and jumping ahead 41-28 by the break. Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker then buried back-to-back 3s to make it a 60-36 game with just over 14 minutes left.

Terrence Lewis scored 15 points and Horton-Tucker had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals for Iowa State.

The Cyclones outrebounded the Mavs 46-33 — with Jacobson, a Nebraska transfer, again leading the way.

Lard was a starter as a freshman a year ago, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds a game, but Jacobson might not be ready to cede the starting job he earned with Lard on the sidelines.

Jacobson has scored at least 10 points in every game this season after averaging just over six a game two years ago with the Huskers.

“To be honest, I have no idea,” Jacobson said of his role with Lard expected back.

JT Gibson scored 16 to lead Omaha (3-4).

THE BIG PICTURE

Omaha: The Mavericks fell to 0-9 against Big 12 teams. This was the first of a five-game road trip for Omaha, which will also face Arizona State and Oregon during that stretch.

Iowa St: Haliburton has looked like he belongs in a Big 12 uniform from the moment the season started. But this was the first time he completely took over a game for a stretch, scoring 16 points with three rebounds, two steals and a block in the first half alone. Haliburton didn’t score in the second half, but Iowa State cruised anyway. “I’m just trying to share the ball and trying to make the right play,” Haliburton said.

THE NUMBERS

Iowa State outscored Omaha 16-0 on fast-break points. …The Cyclones held Omaha’s leading scorer, Zach Jackson, to 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting. …Iowa State committed 14 turnovers. …Nick Weiler-Babb didn’t score in 26 minutes, but Prohm said that his senior point guard had been under the weather in recent days.

HE SAID IT

“You coach the guys you’ve got. And then when you get new guys, you coach those guys,” Prohm said. “The way we’re playing right now, from the standpoint of playing smaller at times, has been really good. But obviously Cam is a guy that can step in and help us, and Zoran brings some things to the table.”

UP NEXT

Omaha plays at Arizona State on Wednesday.

Iowa State hosts North Dakota State on Dec. 3.