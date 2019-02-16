Shabazz leads Appalachian St. past Coastal Carolina 88-79

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Ronshad Shabazz had 20 points as Appalachian State defeated Coastal Carolina 88-79 on Saturday.

Justin Forrest had 18 points and eight rebounds for Appalachian State (9-16, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference). Isaac Johnson added 14 points and eight rebounds. Adrian Delph had 11 points for the hosts.

Ajay Sanders scored a career-high 22 points for the Chanticleers (12-12, 6-6). Zac Cuthbertson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 13 points.

The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Chanticleers with the win. Coastal Carolina defeated Appalachian State 89-72 on Jan. 19. Appalachian State faces Georgia State at home on Thursday. Coastal Carolina plays Georgia Southern at home on Thursday.