Shabazz efficiently leads Appalachian State to 95-57 win (Nov 12, 2017)

BOONE, N.C. (AP) Ronshad Shabazz scored 25 points in 28 minutes and Appalachian State beat Bridgewater 95-57 on Sunday.

The Mountaineers led from the opening seconds after Griffin Kinney’s 3-point play. Shabazz made two 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 16-3 run that put the Mountaineers in front 39-16 before the Division III Eagles closed to 41-21 at halftime. That was as close as Bridgewater would get with Appalachian State’s lead climbing to 42 points.

Shabazz was 7 of 11 from the field and 8 of 11 from the line in reaching 20 points for the 16th time. Tyrell Johnson led the Mountaineers with 12 first-half points and finished with 20. O’Showen Williams added 17 points while 7-foot-1 Jake Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Mountaineers narrowly missed reaching 100 points for the second straight day after beating Toccoa Falls 135-34 on Saturday.

Demetri Chambers scored 17 points for Bridgewater (0-1).