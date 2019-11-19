SFA takes on Rutgers

Stephen F. Austin (4-0) vs. Rutgers (3-1)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers squares off against Stephen F. Austin in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action on Saturday. Stephen F. Austin beat Drexel by 15 at home, while Rutgers is coming off of an 80-74 loss in Toronto to Saint Bonaventure.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Rutgers has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., Montez Mathis and Myles Johnson have combined to account for 55 percent of all Scarlet Knights points this season.HOT HARRIS: Kevon Harris has connected on 43.5 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.7 points while giving up 55.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Scarlet Knights have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Rutgers has 48 assists on 78 field goals (61.5 percent) over its past three contests while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Stephen F. Austin offense has averaged 80.6 possessions per game, the 12th-most in Division I. Rutgers has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 256th, nationally).