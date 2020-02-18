SFA looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (9-17, 8-7) vs. Stephen F. Austin (22-3, 13-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 10th straight conference win against Central Arkansas. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8. Central Arkansas fell short in an 82-67 game at Sam Houston State on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Kevon Harris has put up 18 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Lumberjacks. Gavin Kensmil has paired with Harris and is producing 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Rylan Bergersen, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 24 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 9-8 when scoring at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Central Arkansas is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Bears are 4-17 when opponents score more than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 80.2 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 16th among Division 1 teams. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 83.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 316th).