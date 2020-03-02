SFA, ACU put streaks on line

Stephen F. Austin (26-3, 17-1) vs. Abilene Christian (19-10, 14-4)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 14th straight conference win against Abilene Christian. Stephen F. Austin’s last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8. Abilene Christian has won its last seven games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks has averaged 14.8 points and 2.3 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 41.7 percent of the 132 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 77 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Abilene Christian is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 19-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Abilene Christian is a flawless 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Wildcats are 7-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.4 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. Stephen F. Austin has turned the ball over on 24 percent of its possessions (ranked 349th among Division I teams).