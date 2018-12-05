Seton Hall downs New Hampshire 77-57

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Quincy McKnight scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Seton Hall beat New Hampshire 77-57 on Tuesday night for the program’s 1,500th win.

Myles Cale scored 14 points with three 3-pointers and seven boards, Michael Nzei had 11 points and the Pirates (5-3) outscored the Wildcats 38-8 in the paint to remain unbeaten (12-0) against America East Conference teams. Myles Powell had 10 points.

Elijah Jordan and David Hall each hit 3s and the Wildcats closed to 35-28 early in the second half, but Powell’s 3 sparked a 10-2 run for a 52-35 Pirates’ lead at the midway mark. McKnight’s 3 capped a 13-2 run for a 23-point lead with 3:31 to go.

Seton Hall led by 14 points in the first half before taking a 31-19 lead into the break.

Chris Lester scored 12 points for the Wildcats (2-7), who shot 38 percent.