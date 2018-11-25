Sestina scores 20 points, Bucknell beats Vermont 69-61

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Nate Sestina scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kimbal Mackenzie added 13 points, including a go-ahead jumper, and Bucknell rallied from 13 down to beat Vermont 69-61 on Sunday.

Trailing 32-20 at halftime, Bucknell scored 10 straight and closed to 38-36 on Paul Newman’s layup, then led 45-44 on Mackenzie’s jumper with 9:08 left to play. Vermont’s Ernie Duncan hit a 3 to tie it at 51, but Bruce Moore sank a 3, Mackenzie made a layup and Bucknell led 56-51 with 3:49 to go. The Catamounts got no closer than three from there.

Moore scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Bison (2-2), who shot 43 percent to the Catamounts’ 32 percent and outscored them 49-29 in the second half.

Duncan scored 20 points, Anthony Lamb added 13 and Stef Smith had 10 for Vermont (3-3).