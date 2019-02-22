Sessoms lifts Binghamton over UMass-Lowell 81-66

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Sam Sessoms had 21 points as Binghamton topped UMass Lowell 81-66 on Thursday night.

Caleb Stewart had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Binghamton (8-19, 4-8 America East Conference). J.C. Show added 17 points. Timmy Rose had 11 points for the visitors.

Christian Lutete had 22 points and six rebounds for the River Hawks (14-14, 6-7). Obadiah Noel added 13 points. Josh Gantz had eight assists.

The Bearcats evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 85-79 on Jan. 23. Binghamton plays Vermont at home on Saturday. UMass Lowell faces Hartford at home on Saturday.