Sessoms, Binghamton visit Youngstown St.

Binghamton (5-5) vs. Youngstown State (6-5)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Sam Sessoms and Binghamton will take on Darius Quisenberry and Youngstown State. Sessoms has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. Quisenberry is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: Youngstown State’s Quisenberry has averaged 15.4 points while Naz Bohannon has put up 7.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. For the Bearcats, Sessoms has averaged 20.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while George Tinsley has put up 11.9 points and nine rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sessoms has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. Sessoms has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a sterling 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 0-5 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.