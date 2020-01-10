Sessoms, Binghamton visit UMass Lowell

Binghamton (7-8, 1-1) vs. UMass Lowell (7-10, 1-1)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Sam Sessoms and Binghamton will battle Christian Lutete and UMass Lowell. The sophomore Sessoms has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Lutete, a senior, is averaging 21.4 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UMass Lowell’s Lutete has averaged 20 points and 7.8 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Bearcats, Sessoms has averaged 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists while George Tinsley has put up 10.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sessoms has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 32 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The River Hawks are 0-6 when they score 68 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 68 points. The Bearcats are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 7-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked first among America East teams with an average of 74.3 points per game.