Seniors lead La Salle past Dayton, 71-53; create A-10 logjam

PHILADELPHIA (AP) B.J. Johnson made his final start at home memorable, pumping in 27 points to lead La Salle to a 71-53 frolic over Dayton in the penultimate Atlantic 10 Conference game of the regular season Wednesday night.

The loss knocked the Flyers out of a tie with Richmond for the No. 8 seed and into a tie for the No. 9 seed with George Washington, Duquesne and LaSalle.

The Explorers honored four seniors in their final home game and each played a key role in the win. Tony Washington scored 14 points, Johnnie Shuler dished 11 assists and Amar Stukes added seven assists and made four steals.

La Salle (13-17, 7-10) took a 10-point lead in the first half, holding a 33-23 advantage at intermission, then opened the second half with a 13-5 run.

Trey Landers scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Dayton (13-16, 7-10), with Josh Cunningham and Jalen Crutcher each adding another 10 points.