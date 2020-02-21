Seattle looks to sweep CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (11-16, 5-7) vs. Seattle (13-14, 6-6)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle goes for the season sweep over Cal State Bakersfield after winning the previous matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Redhawks outshot Cal State Bakersfield 47.3 percent to 42.6 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on the way to the seven-point victory.

STELLAR SENIORS: Seattle has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Terrell Brown, Morgan Means, Riley Grigsby, Mattia Da Campo and Delante Jones have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Redhawks have scored 79.9 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brown has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Redhawks are 6-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 7-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Roadrunners are 5-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 6-16 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

CAREFUL REDHAWKS: The diligent Seattle offense has turned the ball over on just 14.7 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.6 percent of all Cal State Bakersfield possessions have resulted in a turnover.