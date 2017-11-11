Seaborns’ free throws lift Monmouth over Bucknell (Nov 10, 2017)

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) Micah Seaborn made a pair of free throws with 5.0 seconds left on Friday night and Monmouth survived a final shot attempt for a 79-78 season-opening win over Bucknell.

Seaborn finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who had a 13-point lead from early in the second half erased by the Bison.

Bucknell took the lead at 67-64 on Bruce Moore’s 3-pointer with 5:45 left and the teams went back and forth from there with seven lead changes and seven ties before the conclusion.

Diago Quinn added 16 points and Deion Hammond scored 13 for Monmouth.

Zach Thomas tied a career best with five 3-pointers and finished with career highs of 31 points and 16 rebounds to lead Bucknell. Nana Foulland added 15 points and Stephen Brown scored 11.

Thomas scored six points in the final five minutes, including a layup that gave the Bison a 78-77 lead with 31 seconds left.