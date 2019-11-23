SE Missouri State eludes upset-minded Missouri S&T, 72-71

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Alex Caldwell hit a 3-point field goal with 17 seconds left in the game to lift Southeast Missouri State to a 72-71 win over Division II-Missouri Science and Technology on Friday night.

Caldwell tied the game at 69-69 with a hard drive to the hoop, but after a Missouri S&T time out, Dulan Scott broke the tie with 34 seconds left when he knocked down a jumper to put the Miners ahead.

Looking to take the last shot, the Redhawks had the ball stolen away with 3.4 seconds left, but Missouri S&T’s Mitch Fairless missed a jump shot as time expired.

Sage Tolbert scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Redhawks (2-2). Caldwell, who hit 2 of 3 from distance, added 12 points.

Fairless scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Missouri S&T. Scott added 18 points.

SE Missouri State heads to Fresno, where it will take on Cal State-Fullerton in the Cable Car Classic tournament on Wednesday.