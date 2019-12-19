SD State squares off against Idaho

Idaho (4-6) vs. South Dakota State (8-6)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and South Dakota State both look to put winning streaks together . Idaho needed overtime to beat Cal State Bakersfield by six points on Saturday. South Dakota State is coming off a 75-56 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has averaged 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Brandon Key has put up 9.4 points and 4.7 assists. For the Vandals, Trevon Allen has averaged 17.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while Scott Blakney has put up 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 30.4 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Idaho has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 71.3 points during those contests. South Dakota State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.9 points while giving up 61.1.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Summit League teams. The Jackrabbits have averaged 20.2 free throws per game this season.