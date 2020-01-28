SD State looks to extend streak vs Oral Roberts

South Dakota State (15-8, 6-2) vs. Oral Roberts (11-9, 4-3)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Oral Roberts. South Dakota State has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts’ last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 94-88 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Deondre Burns has put up 14.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Jackrabbits, Douglas Wilson has averaged 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while Matt Dentlinger has put up 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Eagles have scored 81.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 75.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.TOUGH TO DEFEND DOUGLAS: In 22 appearances this season, South Dakota State’s Wilson has shot 61.5 percent.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Oral Roberts is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 6-9 when opponents exceed 60 points. South Dakota State is 8-0 when holding opponents to 61 points or fewer, and 7-8 on the year when teams score any more than 61.

STREAK SCORING: Oral Roberts has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the country. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).