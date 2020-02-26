SD State looks to extend streak vs NDSU

South Dakota State (22-8, 13-2) vs. North Dakota State (20-8, 11-3)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over North Dakota State. South Dakota State has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Bison. North Dakota State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2017, an 82-65 win.

SENIOR STUDS: North Dakota State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid, Rocky Kreuser and Tyree Eady have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 75 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shahid has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all North Dakota State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: North Dakota State’s Shahid has attempted 190 3-pointers and connected on 36.8 percent of them, and is 14 of 37 over his last five games.

TWO STREAKS: South Dakota State has won its last three road games, scoring 80.3 points and allowing 68.3 points during those contests. North Dakota State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 67.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).