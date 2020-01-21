SD State looks to extend streak vs NDSU

North Dakota State (13-6, 4-1) vs. South Dakota State (14-8, 5-2)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over North Dakota State. In its last five wins against the Bison, South Dakota State has won by an average of 13 points. North Dakota State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2017, an 82-65 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: North Dakota State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while South Dakota State has depended on freshmen. For the Bison, seniors Tyson Ward, Vinnie Shahid and Rocky Kreuser have scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 71 percent of all Bison points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Matt Dentlinger, Noah Freidel, David Wingett and Baylor Scheierman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of South Dakota State’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Jackrabbits have scored 83.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 74 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ward has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all North Dakota State field goals over the last three games. Ward has 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: North Dakota State’s Shahid has attempted 127 3-pointers and connected on 37 percent of them, and is 9 of 22 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 62.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The South Dakota State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).