SD State looks to extend streak vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (8-10, 2-2) vs. South Dakota State (13-7, 4-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its fifth straight conference win against North Dakota. South Dakota State’s last Summit League loss came against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks 81-78 on Dec. 29, 2019. North Dakota fell 88-73 at Oral Roberts in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Jackrabbits have scored 83 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74 per game they put up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Stewart has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is ranked second among Summit League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.4 percent. The Jackrabbits have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game.