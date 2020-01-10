SD State, Ft. Wayne meet in conference play

South Dakota State (12-7, 3-1) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (9-9, 2-1)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as South Dakota State squares off against Purdue Fort Wayne. Both teams are coming off of road victories this past Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne earned a 77-69 win over Western Illinois, while South Dakota State emerged with an 80-68 win at Denver.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Brian Patrick, Dylan Carl, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Mastodons points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Jackrabbits have scored 70.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 74 per game they put up over 13 non-conference games.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 37.4 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Purdue Fort Wayne has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 52.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne has made 8.7 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Summit League teams.