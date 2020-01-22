SD seeks revenge on Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (9-11, 2-3) vs. South Dakota (12-8, 3-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne goes for the season sweep over South Dakota after winning the previous matchup in Fort Wayne. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 1, when the Mastodons shot 42.6 percent from the field while limiting South Dakota’s shooters to just 35.7 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 92 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Coyotes have scored 79 points per game against Summit League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.GIFTED GODFREY: Jarred Godfrey has connected on 34 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-7 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. South Dakota is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 81.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has turned the ball over on just 15.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Coyotes have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season and just 8.2 times per game over their last five games.