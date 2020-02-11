SD looks to extend streak vs W. Illinois

Western Illinois (5-16, 2-9) vs. South Dakota (18-8, 8-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota looks for its seventh straight conference win against Western Illinois. South Dakota’s last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota State Bison 72-70 on Jan. 15. Western Illinois has dropped its last six games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: South Dakota has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyler Hagedorn, Stanley Umude, Cody Kelley, Tyler Peterson and Triston Simpson have combined to account for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Coyotes points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Coyotes have scored 82.2 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kobe Webster has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: South Dakota is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 18-3 when it scores at least 71.

TWO STREAKS: Western Illinois has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 73 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. South Dakota has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 91.7 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has scored 80 points per game this season, ranking the Coyotes 17th among Division 1 teams. The Western Illinois defense has allowed 80 points per game to opponents (ranked 299th).