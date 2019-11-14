SD goes up against Texas Southern

Texas Southern (0-2) vs. South Dakota (3-0)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays South Dakota in an early season matchup. Texas Southern fell 69-63 at Wichita State on Saturday. South Dakota is coming off an 85-82 win in Honolulu over Florida A&M on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Dakota’s Stanley Umude has averaged 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Tyler Hagedorn has put up 17 points. For the Tigers, Eden Ewing has averaged 12 points and seven rebounds while Tyrik Armstrong has put up 10.5 points.SOLID STANLEY: Umude has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 93.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Texas Southern’s John Jones has attempted 12 3-pointers and has connected on 33.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Texas Southern defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 31.9 percent, the 13th-best mark in the country. South Dakota has allowed opponents to shoot 47 percent from the field through three games (ranked 272nd).