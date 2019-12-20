SD goes up against Kansas City

Kansas City (6-7) vs. South Dakota (9-3)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and South Dakota both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of a big home victory in their last game. South Dakota earned a 96-60 win over Mayville State last week, while Kansas City won 72-57 over Toledo on Tuesday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Stanley Umude, Tyler Hagedorn, Cody Kelley and Tyler Peterson have combined to account for 72 percent of South Dakota’s scoring this season. For Kansas City, Javan White, Brandon McKissic, Rob Whitfield and Jordan Giles have combined to account for 54 percent of all Kansas City scoring.SOLID STANLEY: Umude has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 69: Kansas City is 0-5 when it allows at least 69 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

FLOOR SPACING: Kansas City’s Whitfield has attempted 73 3-pointers and connected on 35.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 15 over the last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 67.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.