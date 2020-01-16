Scottie scores 21, Air Force holds off Boise State 85-78

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Lavelle Scottie had 21 points as Air Force defeated Boise State 85-78 on Wednesday night.

Scottie hit 9 of 12 shots.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for Air Force (9-9, 3-3 Mountain West Conference). Ryan Swan added 17 points and three assists. Sid Tomes had 11 points for the Falcons.

Abu Kigab had 20 points for the Broncos (11-8, 3-4). Derrick Alston Jr. added 16 points. Alex Hobbs had 13 points.

Air Force led throughout the final 38 minutes of the game but rarely by double-digits. In the final 1 minute and 8 seconds, Boise State’s Kigab made two 3-pointers and Alston made another but the Broncos were only able to draw as close as six points, 79-73, with 44 seconds remaining. Air Force hit 8 of 8 free throws in the final minute — four by Tomes and two each by Swan and Walker.

Air Force plays Colorado State at home on Saturday. Boise State plays Utah State at home on Saturday.