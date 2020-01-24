Scott, LMU host St. Mary’s

Saint Mary’s (17-4, 4-2) vs. Loyola Marymount (8-12, 2-4)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Ford and Saint Mary’s will take on Eli Scott and Loyola Marymount. The senior Ford has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 24.8 over his last five games. Scott, a junior, is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Saint Mary’s has been fueled by senior leadership while Loyola Marymount has leaned on freshmen this year. For the Gaels, seniors Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Tommy Kuhse and Dan Fotu have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring, including 102 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have combined to score 48 percent of Loyola Marymount’s points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scott has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. Scott has 27 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Loyola Marymount is 6-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 2-12 when opponents shoot better than that. Saint Mary’s is 13-0 when allowing 44.8 percent or less and 4-4 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Loyola Marymount has an assist on 44 of 73 field goals (60.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Saint Mary’s has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Saint Mary’s offense has turned the ball over on 15.2 percent of its possessions, the eighth-best mark in Division I. 20.6 percent of all Loyola Marymount possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Lions are ranked 259th, nationally).