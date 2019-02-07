Scott leads Florida Gulf Coast past North Alabama 71-64

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Scott scored 17 points with five 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds and Florida Gulf Coast beat North Alabama 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Dinero Mercurius added 16 points on four 3-pointers for the Eagles (10-15, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference) who were 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. Schadrac Casimir had 13 points and Caleb Catto 11.

The teams were tied 31-all at the break and paced each other early in the second half. Mercurius and Scott drained back-to-back 3-pointers to move the Eagles ahead 47-42 with 13:07 to play, and again six minutes later to push it to 54-47. North Alabama closed to 61-60 with 2:07 remaining but Catto and Casimir answered with a layup each and FGCU held on for the win.

Freshman Christian Agnew scored 23 points to lead the Lions (8-17, 5-5), who have lost three straight. Jamari Blackmon added 14 points and six boards.