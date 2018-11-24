Scerbinskis scores 20, Winthrop beats Warren Wilson 116-76

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Raivis Scerbinskis scored 20 points, Nych Smith had 19 points and seven assists, and Winthrop beat Warren Wilson 116-76 on Saturday.

Smith led all scorers with 14 first-half points and Scerbinskis’ 3-pointer with nine minutes left put Winthrop at the century mark for a 45-point lead. The Eagles led by as many as 49, made 16 3-pointers and outrebounded Warren Wilson 63-35.

Josh Ferguson had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Winthrop (4-3). Kyle Zunic, Keondre Schumacher and Micheal Anumba each scored in double figures and the Eagles had 26 assists on 41 field goals.

Nicholas McDonald scored 23 points for Warren Wilson, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletics Association (USCAA). Jakorian Martin added 15 points on five 3-pointers. Twelve of the Owls’ 28 made shots were from 3-point range.