SC State beats Presbyterian 80-68

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Damani Applewhite and Tashombe Riley scored 20 points apiece as South Carolina State defeated Presbyterian 80-68 on Saturday.

Ian Kinard had 12 points for South Carolina State (3-5). Rayshawn Neal added 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Chris Martin had 19 points for the Blue Hose (2-7). Michael Isler added 16 points and six rebounds. Ben Drake had 11 points and eight rebounds.

South Carolina State takes on UNC-Asheville at home on Wednesday. Presbyterian plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Tuesday.