SC St. goes up against USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (2-8) vs. South Carolina State (4-5)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays South Carolina State in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina Upstate fell 84-72 at Furman on Dec. 12. South Carolina State is coming off a 90-85 overtime home win over UNC-Asheville on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: South Carolina Upstate’s Everette Hammond, Bryson Mozone and Tommy Bruner have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EVERETTE: Hammond has connected on 24.3 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 66 points. The Spartans are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 55.7 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. South Carolina State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 74.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MEAC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 19.9 foul shots per game this season and 22 per game over their last five games.